381 Kids Set DS-Playing World Record

381kids.jpg We had no idea there was a world record category for simultaneous DS playing. If we had, we'd have tried to set it. Internet fame counts for nothing against an appearance in a beer-sponsored trivia book! Alas, we did not, and this particular world record is now held by a bunch of Australian kids. 381, to be exact, who a couple of weeks ago in a Sydney shopping centre huddled inside a Nintendo-themed barricade in order to set the mark. Sadly they weren't all logged into the one Pictochat session, furiously sketching juvenile sexual taunts to each other; the record counts simply the number of people playing a DS "in one area at one time". Nintendo Australia enters the record books [Nintendo Australia]

