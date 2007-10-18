The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

40GB PS3 Bound for America, BC Is "Secondary"

5664-ps3.jpg And just in time for Christmas! Bet you didn't see that coming. The 40GB PLAYSTATION 3 will go on sale November 2nd, which is before the console drops in Japan (November 11th), but after Europe (October 10th). No word whether America will be getting the Ceramic White version that will go on sale in both Japan and Korea. The 40GB version will retail for $US 400, while the 80GB version will get a hundred price cut from $US 600 to $US 500. The 40GB PLAYSTATION 3 will not be able to play PS2 games — unlike previous versions of the consoles, which either featured BC or gimped BC. Addressing this issue, Sony Computer Entertainment of American honcho Jack Tretton remarked:

We're choosing to focus on the PlayStation 2 consumer with the PlayStation 2, which remains incredibly relevant, and focus on the PlayStation 3 consumer with the new 40-gigabyte model and the great software coming out... Backward compatibility is a nice secondary consideration, but it's far from the number-one priority.

Oh? Is the number one priority then unnecessarily cluttering up the living room with Sony consoles?

40GB Coming [Reuters]

Comments

  • B Guest

    Here! Here! to that last comment. I don't want multiple consoles in my living room. PS3 is supposed to be the ultimate all in one device, clearly it isn't.
    I really don't understand why it is so hard for them to emulate this via software only, considering homebrewers can do it.
    How much revenue are they cutting out with this as well as they won't be able to sell PS2 games on the PS Store.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles