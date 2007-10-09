40GB PS3 Dated

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

ps3dated.jpgWe know the 40GB PS3 is coming, with Europe already having a firm date for the console, but now The Hollywood Reporter is reporting... from Hollywood, possibly... that the 40GB PlayStation 3 will be hitting U.S. store shelves on the 2nd of November. As reported earlier, the new 40GB model will have two fewer USB ports, no memory stick capabilities built-in, and software BC support. The article states that at least one major retailer has confirmed the date, with reports that retailers are being urged to clear out their stock in time for the $US 399.99 systems to hit.

