40GB PS3 Hits Austraia, 60GBs Disappear

Did a little shopping today. No, I wasn't shopping for a 40GB PS3. Don't need one (had to pick up my copy of Phantom Hourglass... more on that tomorrow). But just in case you do, know this, Australia: it's out, as of today, for $700. If you don't want one, and would instead prefer the outgoing 60GB Starter Packs, oh boy, you'd best get a move on - I couldn't find ANY, with most stores sold out across the country (yes, I had them check), while others (David Jones, for example) had already been instructed to remove them from display.