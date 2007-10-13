40GB PS3 "Part Of A Very Carefully Thought-Out Plan"

We love Ray Maguire. PS3 problems may be old hat by now (ie booooooring), but we will never get tired of hearing Ray tell us all about them. Take today, for example. That 40GB PS3 isn't Sony flying by the seat of their pants. No, it's all part of their grand, master plan!

We've been considering this since launch - this is all part of a very carefully thought-out plan.

Oh, to have been a fly on the wall at the meeting where they planned the past twelve months.

Maguire: New PS3 can change attitudes [MCV]