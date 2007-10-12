40GB PS3 Ships With Improved DVD Playback

Spanish gaming site MeriStation have published an interview with James Armstrong, who's CEO of Sony Spain. While chatting, Armstrong revealed that the new 40GB PS3 (hitting stores as you read this) will ship with updated firmware which will improve the PS3's DVD playback quality. I thought it was already pretty damn good, but hey, improvements are always swell.
James Armstrong, consolidando PS3 [MeriStation, thanks thinred!]
