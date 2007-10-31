40GB PS3 Uses Quieter, Cooler Chipset

Computer Base is reporting that the new 40GB PlayStation 3s will make use of the shrinkafied 65nm Cell processor. What that means, according to the site, is that the PS3 will run quieter and cooler and that it will now consume just 135 watts, down from 200.

While I've never had a problem with a PS3 overheating, it's nice to know that running the thing will cost me a bit less and that, perhaps, that overdrive exhaust fan will kick in a bit less frequently.

ComputerBase [via Gizmodo]