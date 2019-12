And if by "wild", I mean "Atomic Live 2007", then the headline is completely true. While cruising around the World GameMaster Tournmanet section of the expo hall, I came across this chap with the 8-bit tie fitted snugly to his neck.

If you'd like to pick up one of these for yourself, or an equally geeky friend/sibling/yoda doll, there's an ample supply over at ThinkGeek.

A dashing piece of apparel, wouldn't you say?