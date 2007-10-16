NiGHTS now has a Western release date. Well, a pair of 'em. What, PAL land, you thought you'd get some kind of simultaneous worldwide release? Whatever. The game's due in the US on December 18, but Europe won't see it until sometime in January 2008. December 18? After every other good Christmas game has already hit the shelf? Good luck with that, Sega. 'NiGHTS 2' Dated [G4, via Go Nintendo]
NiGHTS Has A Release Date
