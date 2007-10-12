Not too interested in the Wii Wheel. Looks tacky, and even with an open mind, I can't see it working very well. But what do I know. Nintendo are going to release the thing anyway (it's free with every copy of Mario Kart), so if you're going to be around one sometime in the next few months, you may as well get acquainted with it. And since we've been talking so much about Mario Kart for Wii the last couple of days, you may as well start right now. This is a nice, close-up shot of the wheel.
A Closer Look At The Mario Kart Wheel
