The folks at Fuzzyeyes Studio have got this teaser thing down pat. First they distribute it via YouTube of all places, which isn't really conducive to discernible details. Then they trim it to 20 seconds long, which is actually closer to 12 once you figure in titles and blank spots. While I still see some traces of the Planescape flavor I saw in the screenshots previously, the combat looks a great deal more visceral than I expected. I suppose this is the action portion of this action adventure game.
A Glimpse Of The Edge Of Twillight
