Some retrospective reading here, folks. Below is a link to a history of the Commodore 64, the finest brown computer the world has ever seen. It's required reading. Here, though, is some trivia: the C64 was my first ever gaming machine. Dad bought one when I was 4, ostensibly as a "home computer". Five years and a few thousand games of Aztec Challenge later it was obvious budget planning and party invites were not its strong-point. This article proves my situation was not unique. A History of Gaming Platforms: The Commodore 64 [Gamasutra]
A History Of The Commodore 64
