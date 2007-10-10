The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Lit Fuse Films is easily my favourite machinima studio at this point, and while they had me with Rusty Whispers - Dennis, their latest bit of game created joy created with Team Fortress 2 has landed their site a permanent place in my bookmarks. Ignis Solus features a lonely Pyro trying to keep himself entertained in a wide-open map, with cameos by the Scout and everyone's favorite, Heavy. I'm hoping to see a lot more from Lit Fuse using TF2, as the art style really adds a great deal of character to short films like this one. Lovely.

  Lev Arris

    This is so well done, fantastic. And the pyro is the perfect choice, what with his wee head.

