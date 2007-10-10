Lit Fuse Films is easily my favourite machinima studio at this point, and while they had me with Rusty Whispers - Dennis, their latest bit of game created joy created with Team Fortress 2 has landed their site a permanent place in my bookmarks. Ignis Solus features a lonely Pyro trying to keep himself entertained in a wide-open map, with cameos by the Scout and everyone's favorite, Heavy. I'm hoping to see a lot more from Lit Fuse using TF2, as the art style really adds a great deal of character to short films like this one. Lovely.