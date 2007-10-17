Microsoft just sent word that people, lots of people, have downloaded the Ace Combat 6 demo. It has been downloaded a million times worldwide since the AC6 demo was released back in July and gave players a chance to test out an F-16C Fighting Falcon in the campaign's first mission "Invasion of Gracemeria." The current Xbox 360 exclusive will be out in North America on October 23rd, in Japan on November 1st and in Europe on November 23rd. It will sell many copies.
Ace Combat 6 Hits A Million Downloads
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Does anyone know yet whether we'll be getting the flight stick peripheral dealie in Australia? Apparently the US is getting it in a bundle, and of course Japan gets it. It looks cool enough that I'd happily bite too, since I love these games.