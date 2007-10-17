Ace Combat 6 Hits A Million Downloads

Microsoft just sent word that people, lots of people, have downloaded the Ace Combat 6 demo. It has been downloaded a million times worldwide since the AC6 demo was released back in July and gave players a chance to test out an F-16C Fighting Falcon in the campaign's first mission "Invasion of Gracemeria." The current Xbox 360 exclusive will be out in North America on October 23rd, in Japan on November 1st and in Europe on November 23rd. It will sell many copies.