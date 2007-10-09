Activision to Lackovision to Back

Activision makes the big bucks. Just earlier this year, the company usurped EA as the number one third party publisher in the world. But every dog has its day, and Activision CEO Bobby Kotick talks about the days when it wasn't so pleasant to go to work in the morning.

The few hundred people left at the company referred to it as Lackovision and I think they suffered a lot from that, combined with a challenging industry at the time.

Heh. And now they are like, Backovision. Get it?

