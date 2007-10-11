Activision's Daily Double: Renegade Squadron & Friend Or Foe

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

fof_activate_01.jpgThe publisher decided to lay on the one-two whammy yesterday, pushing out both Spider-Man: Friend Or Foe (meh) and Star Wars Battlefront: Renegade Squadron (yah!) onto Australian retail shelves.

Activision demoed these titles at Activate Asia earlier this year, and we couldn't help but take a look. Hit the jump for press release snippets with platform and pricing details, and links to our previous coverage.Spider-Man: Friend Or Foe:

Spider-Man: Friend or Foe is available now for the Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and the Wiiâ„¢ home video game system from Nintendo for a suggested retail price of $99.95, the PlayStationÂ®2 computer entertainment system and the Nintendo DSâ„¢ for $69.95 and the PC for $39.95. The game is rated â€œPGâ€ (Mild Violence) by the OFLC.

The PSPÂ® (PlayStationÂ® Portable) version will be available on November 28 2007 for $59.95.

Star Wars Battlefront: Renegade Squadron

Star Wars Battlefront: Renegade Squadron for the PSP system is available at retail stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $59.95 and has been rated â€œMâ€ (Moderate Violence) by the OFLC.

    Full price for the 360/Wii versions of Spidey but only $39.95 for the PC? I know there's usually a price difference between console and PC software, but that's pretty drastic.

