Actually, The 360 Steering Wheels Are Fine

Back in August, Microsoft announced they were having problems with their snazzy "wireless" wheel. Seems in some instances the thing was overheating and "releasing smoke". In other words, one step short of catching fire, engulfing your home and loved ones in flame before exploding in a shower of sharp plastic fragments. It all sounded very bad at the time, but turns out, it was really all OK! According to Microsoft, anyways. They've only been informed of 70 "incidents" involving the wheel's power supply, which with 230,000 of them sold constitutes a "nothing to see here" from MS HQ. I'll go to sleep tonight wondering just what constitutes an "incident".

