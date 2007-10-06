Taken from the recent MicroMania Games Show in Paris, here's some actual gameplay footage from the upcoming Advance Wars 2 for the DS. Still a little undecided on the new art style; it looks nice, yeah, but also a little drab compared to its yummier predecessors. [MGS 07]Advance Wars DS 2: VidÃ©os et Images! [Nintendo Master, thanks Brian!]
Advance Wars 2 Gameplay
Comments
