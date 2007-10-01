Advance Wars 2 Screens

Remember we told you about Advance Wars 2 being playable at the Micromania show France? Well we're not French. Not even Belgian. Couldn't get there. Jeux France could, though, and took some pics of the playable code. The good news? The gameplay itself still looks cartoony. The... other news? Looks like initial reports were bang on the money: the characters and overall feel of the game look like they've gotten a darker, more serious do-over. Which is, if nothing else, a brave decision. Another shot's after the jump, hit the link for the rest.

Advance Wars 2 au MGS [Jeux France]