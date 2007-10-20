Alien Hominid Pumpkin

By our reckoning, there's still around a week-and-a-half until Halloween. Which gives you all plenty of time to get with the LeChuck, Sid Meier & TCS Tiger pumpkins we're still waiting on. Don't know if there's enough time to beat this Alien Hominid job from Callmesteam, though, who writes:

My regret is that it covered too much pumpkin, making it difficult to get a nice, clear shot of the whole character...

Regret nothing. It looks great!