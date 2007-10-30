Impressed with the Ace Combat 6 contest finalists, Bandai Namco would like to give all finalist prizes. Yep! Every finalists gets something — plus, this semi-finalist who had several write-ins. Bandai Namco is sending us one more autograph picture, five faceplates and four hats. Everyone else gets nothing. We don't do this often, so don't ask next time unless you want to get up close and personal with the Ban Hammer. So, all you finalists and one semi-finalist, listen up: We need you to count up all the votes, plus the write-in votes. Send those to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom. Those with the highest number of votes will get first dibs. And yes, we'll be comparing your calculations to ours. Congrats!
All Paper Airplane Finalists Are Winners
