That Ceramic White 40GB PlayStation 3 is not Japan only by any stretch. As announced a few days back, the country is also getting a Korean release for 348,000 won ($US 350) — on the same day it's out in The Land of the Rising Sun! Does that mean North America will have a Ceramic White Christmas? One would hope!

White PS3 [Ruliweb, Thanks Torokun!]