American McGee's Grimm Coming Spring 2008

We all agreed, you and us, that American McGee gets one more chance. Only because Alice was so rad. That chance is Grimm, his episodic project based on the Brothers Grimm's fairy tales. Due to appear on GameTap and GameTap only, a teaser page has just gone up advertising a kick-off date of Spring 2008. Date's circled, curiosity's piqued, we'll reconvene next Spring for a discussion on the matter. American McGee's Grimm [Official Site]