An Altair Figure To Stalk Your Crusader Lord Figures With

Yeah, the Assassin's Creed collector's edition comes with an Altair figure. But why stop at one? Why stop at one figure when you can have two? This is NECA's take on Altair, the latest in their Player Select line, and he comes with working retractable wrist blades, four throwing knives, a sword and another knife. For when seven blades just isn't enough. He's due in November to coincide with the game's release, and you should be able to pick him up pretty much anywhere.

Gallery after the jump.