An Extensive Look At Resident Evil 1.5

We've seen screen shots and video of Capcom's aborted Resident Evil 2 before, but nothing this extensive, and certainly not this long. The PlayStation Museum's walk through of many of the shelved sequel's areas provide a better look at what we could have been given instead of the proper, and arguably much better, final version of Resident Evil 2. Ten minutes of Leon S. Kennedy and Elza Walker await you above, with a proper preview of the prototype at the link below.

Resident Evil 2 Prototype (aka Resident Evil 1.5) [PlayStation Museum]