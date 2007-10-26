And Now, A Megaman Pumpkin

Because we've had just about enough of the Nintendo ones. There are other 8-bit heroes that need pumpkin representation. Jonathan writes:

It's not a masterpiece by any means, but I think it turned out pretty well... and I hadn't seen other megaman pumpkins yet. My friend was going to do a quickman pumpkin so he'd have someone to fight against, but that didn't work out :-) Anyway, I hope you like it!

We do! Our condolences over Quickman, though. His passing will leave a gaping chasm in the vegetable-themed Megaman universe.