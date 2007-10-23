And the Kotakuites Open Up...

To: Crecente From: Bashcraft RE: Big Bang

The internet can be a cold, impersonal place. It's easy, very easy, to forget that there is another person on the other side of that email, IM, comment or post. And that that person has a life outside the internet, friends, family and interests. During the night, I put up this demographics survey post and asked readers to provide info about themselves in the comments. It's fascinating. Really, really interesting as a lot of our readers opened up and offered a peek into their lives. Makes the site feel personal, which is something I know we've always felt was important. Big thanks to the readers for this.

