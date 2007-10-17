And The TP Wrapping Begins!

Off we go! Our bandage-yourself-win-Dementium contest has officially begun. That's perennial contest favourite llia with his delightful wrap. llia writes:

I believe the total cost of materials is less than $1 - just a little bit more than a roll of Zewa toilet paper, some glue + crafty handiwork of my wife, since wrapping YOURSELF in TP is a feat I haven't yet mastered.

BRAVO. So what's going on here? We're doing a bandage cosplay contest. Meaning? If you have toilet paper, you can enter. If you have band-aids, you can enter. Just cover yourself in bandage, and you are good to go. YES, IT'S THAT SIMPLE. The deadline for the contest is October 23rd. Send your entries to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom. And remember, you aren't just playing for a DS game. Oh, no. You are playing for INTERNET FAME. Storm the castle! Dementium: The Ward [Official Site]