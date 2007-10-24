Animal Crossing Wii To Be An MMO?

Animal Crossing, the MMO? Would be a perfect fit philosophically for the Wii, if not technically. Edge magazine seem to think it'll happen, its latest issue containing the following:

A Japanese source has confirmed to Edge that the upcoming Wii iteration of Animal Crossing is set to be a social networking MMO.

For the record, Edge normally aren't the types to dip their toes in the rumour pool unless the water's great. So, a social networking MMO? If true (and remember, the Wii's current online capabilities are working against it), we're down with that, so long as you're indebted up to your eyeballs from the get-go and there's plenty of fish in the river.

