Another Awesome Zelda Pumpkin

link2.jpgOur own Luke Plunkett will be so jealous when he sees that the day shift got to post this beautiful pumpkin of his beloved cel-shaded Link. There's something about combining the pure act of pumpkin carving with the innocent Zelda storyline that warms our hearts almost enough to see in colour and believe in miracles. Almost. Reader Nick writes:

This is how my girlfriend and I started out the Halloween season, with two of our favourite characters Jack and Link.

Hit the jump for the slightly less game related but still amazing, Jack. jackpumpkin.jpg

