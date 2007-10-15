Another Legendary (?) Halo Tattoo

A few months ago, we posted about a Legendary(?) Halo tattoo. Well, here's another one: same theme, different stretch of skin (and this one appears to be half finished), sent in by Ryan C., who says the lucky tattooee is a 'friend's older brother.' We've actually mentioned this one before while it was still in the linework phase, filed under 'Just say NO to Halo tattoos.' I've flirted with the idea of adding a game related tattoo to my collection, but never been quite comfortable with having something that fleeting permanently inked on my body. Still, this one seems to be shaping up quite nicely if you're into that sort of thing.