Anyone For A Warhawk Expansion? Anyone?

Warhawk seems to have gone down quite well. Time for an expansion, then? Magic 8-ball says "probably". Rumblings abound that the game's first expansion will be out in December, and while there's no word on pricing or stuff like new maps, it's rumoured a new vehicle, the Dropship, will be added. The Dropship will not only be able to carry vehicles across the map, it'll also come packed with missile launchers. Should be handy in a fight, that. Rumor: Warhawk Expansion Pack in December [Shacknews]