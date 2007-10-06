Ape Quest Coming To PSP?

In addition to a four game assault of Sega Genesis games, the ESRB has given a rating to Ape Quest from Sony Computer Entertainment for the PSP. No game with that title has been announced by SCEA, but we can rather safely assume its the unreleased Ape Escape game Sarugetchu: SaruSaru Daisakusen that shipped in Japan in July of this year. That would make it the fifth Ape Escape game to make its way to the handheld, but only the third to eventually be published in North America.

Like many ESRB ratings, especially ones from SCEA, it might not see the light of day for a long time, if ever.

ESRB Game Ratings