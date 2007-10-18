Apple Opens iPhone, iPod Touch, Games Sure To Follow

Steve Jobs, has gone and opened up the iPhone and iPod Touch for developers. Previously, the platforms had been closed. Locked up, in order to keep them "safe". No longer! Starting in February both devices will be open to Joe Public, meaning third-party programs and applications will start raining down like cats, dogs and men. Yeah, most will be rubbish apps none of us will ever find, let alone use, but it also means more games, readers. It means more games. And most likely a whole ton of easy-to-use homebrew apps as well.

Third Party Applications on the iPhone [Apple]