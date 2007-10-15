If you have followed any of my writings over the past year, you'll know I am a huge proponent of The Arcade Flyer Archive. They are the inspiration and source for my weekly Arcade Flyer Art Saturday feature and are doing a great service for the gaming community at large by archiving these bits of our arcade past for the future. However, things like this don't pay for themselves and in an effort to keep this amazing site going, owner Dan is going to be selling off a portion of his massive collection.Starting in 2008 a large number of these flyers will be going on to the market for a measly $US1 a piece. The sale pieces will include flyers from all three archives spanning pinball, video games and amusement machines. All of the details including shipping info, etc. can be found here. I will be sure to post a reminder once there is a solid list and the flyers actually go up for sale. So, start saving your pennies and you too could own a piece of arcade history!
Arcade Flyer Archive To Liquidate Collection
