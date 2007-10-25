Arcade In-A-Box 360

With Capcom hard at work on Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD and Street Fighter IV, your standard Xbox 360 controller might not be enough to handle the sheer fighting goodness your console will eventually be struggling to keep contained. Enter Arcade-In-A-Box, who have just announced the availability of their new, customisable arcade controller for the Xbox 360. You can choose button styles and colors, upgrade the joystick from the standard to a Magstick Plus or Sanwa JLF, and even choose to have a custom graphic overlay added to the controller. Of course custom controllers aren't cheap, and the base unit will run you $US 149.00, with $US 30 more for a graphic and $US 15 for a headset jack. There's even a two-player version for $US 299.00. Pricey, sure, but when you take into account the fact that as a USB controller it also works on your PC... it's still pretty pricey. In the alternate reality where I am independently wealthy I own three of these.

Arcade-In-A-Box announces Xbox 360 Arcade Controllers

Xbox gamers can now experience the authentic excitement of real arcade controls, including the choice of convex or concave buttons and optional Sanwa JLF joystick.

Tucson, AZ - Oct 23, 2007 Arcade-In-A-Box (www.arcadeinabox.com), announces the immediate availability of single and dual-player authentic arcade controllers for the Xbox 360. The Xbox 360 control panels feature authentic arcade controls that are identical to those used on your favourite arcade machines including Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, and Galaga. In addition to being compatible with the Xbox 360, the arcade controllers can also be used with a Windows PC.

"Xbox 360 gamers have a wide variety of classic arcade games to play, but until now there hasn't been a high-quality, stick with the authentic controls that hard core gamers demand" Says Ed Farias, Owner of Arcade-In-A-Box. "Our goal was to design and deliver a product for the gamer who wanted the most elite, most authentic, and most thrilling Xbox 360 arcade experience possible."

The Xbox 360 arcade controller joins other items that are at the top of home arcade gamer's holiday wish lists, including the Arcade-In-A-Box home arcade console, Jamma-In-A-Box featuring authentic arcade PC Boards and the extremely popular home arcade cabinet kit. More information on those products can be found at: http://www.arcadeinabox.com