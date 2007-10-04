ASH: Archaic Sealed Heat Gameplay

Mistwalker's Archaic Sealed Heat should be in the hands of Japanese gamers within a matter of hours, but when we Westerners will get it, I have no idea. Despite that name that sounds like a variation on the "Dutch oven" the stylus controlled Sakaguchi-standard battle system looks like a good fit for the Nintendo DS. I'm a sucker for moving flamboyantly dressed characters grid to grid and soaking in the strategic action. Let's just hope it doesn't ship on more than two DS carts.