ASH Delights Barefoot Japanese Lady

Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi's upcoming turn-based RPG ASH hasn't really been on my radar. But damn, it should've been! The Mistwalker game is sporting some of the best DS graphics I've ever seen. Just look how it impresses that barefoot lady in the above ad! This game is toe curling good.
Another clip after the jump.
