Assassin's Creed Comic Leaked

At the yearly EB Games conference, store managers were given this Assassin's Creed comic book after seeing a 30 minute demo of the game. The comic shows a lot about the plot of the game and it's basic concepts, so as not to give away any plot points or spoilers I have just posted the cover here for you to see. If you would like to see the comic in it's entirety and possibly ruin the entire game for yourself, you can peruse it at sircuddlesGHII's Photobucket gallery of the pages.

Assassins Creed Comic [Photobucket]