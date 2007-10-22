Assassin's Creed DVD Issues Fixed

During the Assassin's Creed demo down at the Australian Maritime Museum today, creative director Patrice Desilets (second from the right) commented on remarks he made two weeks ago on cramming all the game's data onto the Xbox 360's puny DVD format, and into the PS3's questionable memory density.

According to Desilets, his boss (Raymond perhaps? Far right, above) called him the day after the comments were made and they exchanged a few words. All Desilets was willing to say today on the Xbox 360 issue was:

There's no problem anymore. It's gone.

And:

I learned my lesson.

Patrice is a nice bloke, so I hope whoever spoke to him wasn't too hard on his tongue slippage.