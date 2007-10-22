Assassin's Creed DVD Issues Fixed

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

148.jpegDuring the Assassin's Creed demo down at the Australian Maritime Museum today, creative director Patrice Desilets (second from the right) commented on remarks he made two weeks ago on cramming all the game's data onto the Xbox 360's puny DVD format, and into the PS3's questionable memory density.

According to Desilets, his boss (Raymond perhaps? Far right, above) called him the day after the comments were made and they exchanged a few words. All Desilets was willing to say today on the Xbox 360 issue was:

There's no problem anymore. It's gone.

And:

I learned my lesson.

Patrice is a nice bloke, so I hope whoever spoke to him wasn't too hard on his tongue slippage.

Comments

  • Andrew Low Guest

    Appologies for the gender mixup earlier ;)

    Pretty interesting responses though. I wondered at the time what his purpose was in comming out with these issues. It's usually the type of thing that we would never have heard about, and it seems that perhaps we weren't meant to.

    0
  • theflux Guest

    Sounds a lot like the PGR4 disk issues that quickly became "not disk issues."

    0
  • Gilbert Guest

    I guess Microsoft made a quick call to Jade telling them that there was no problem with DVD! What a joke! Now they expect us to just go 'um okay, DVD has enough space for this whole next gen and further...till streaming takes over' ha ha ha!

    0
  • Erich Moraga Guest

    It sounds like Microsoft does a good job of silencing issues like this.

    0
  • ktchong Guest

    The rumor is that Bizarre got fired by Microsoft because of the slip about DVD as well.

    0
  • Barbasol Guest

    These remarks were totally blown out of proportion. He was just commenting on the difficulties of the different platforms and people erroneously took it to mean they were big show-stopping problems.

    Sheesh. It's interesting hearing about the challenges of development but I guess we won't be getting any more of that. Too bad people are stupid. /rant

    0
  • Johnson Guest

    God forbid 360 owners know they own a system that supports a bad Disc format.

    0
  • Accursed Guest

    "God forbid 360 owners know they own a system that supports a bad Disc format."

    Bad Disc! Go sit in the corner, no dinner for you!!!

    wtf, this is getting silly...

    0
  • bobo Guest

    God forbid that blue-ray owners realize they have a format that noone even wants to put games on!

    theres 5 games in my orange box, whers urs at ps3? oh delayed? becuase youv'e got a weak system with a 1 core processor and 7 calculator processors?

    0
  • Perry Guest

    What a dummy. This is a million dollar business. In some industries this type of slippage would result in the source hanging from a noose under and bridge in London.

    0
  • wildcat Guest

    i would do anything to get a personal and private spanking from jade raymond.

    0
  • Pius Subjugator Guest

    And that site is about as trusted as Nixon during the Watergate hearings CHOLO.....

    0
  • Speed Guest

    How can get i Jerosalim? on pc

    0
  • Fixed Rate ISA Guest

    He was just commenting on the difficulties of the different platforms and people erroneously took it to mean they were big show-stopping problems.Now they expect us to just go ‘um okay, DVD has enough space for this whole next gen and further....

    Thank you....

    ________________________________________________

    Johnpeter

    0

