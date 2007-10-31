Assassin's Creed Faceplate Winners

Thanks to Simon Cottee for providing the picture for this post. As I'm sure you'll agree, Simon has more than earned his Assassin's Creed faceplate. Just awesome stuff there mate.

Don't worry, just because Simon went above and beyond doesn't mean everyone else missed out. We had ten to give away, so that leaves us with nine, and the rules did stipulate that all we needed was a pickup line, and a line of text more than covers the requirements.

Thanks to everyone who entered. It was hard selecting the final ten, but choices had to be made. Don't be upset if you didn't make it - we'll be having more competitions on Kotaku AU, so there's plenty of time to recoup your losses.

If you're wondering if your entry made the cut, just hit the jump. If your jumping finger isn't up to the job, that's cool - we'll be contacting the winners shortly to inform them of their incoming faceplate.

Finally, I take no responsibility for the vulgarity, humourlessness or downright creepiness of the entries that follow. Read at your own risk...Peter Day:

Yes I'm single. See? *holds up hand* No ring... finger.

Liam Routt:

You. Me. Black Hole. Now.

Aaron Mitchell:

I might only have nine fingers sweetheart, but that doesn't mean I can't please you in ten different ways.

Pearce Hoskinson:

Do you feel like taking a stab in the dark?

Amanda Harris:

I thought I was good, but you just pickpocketed my heart.

James "Beefy" Kruger:

Quick, you need a disguise! Put this French maid outfit on!

Zane Walkom:

I've been noticing you not noticing me.

Zac Cheong:

Damn girl, you have a fine assassin if i do say so myself.

Mitch Coote: