Assassin's Creed Has Gone Gold

To ensure that the divorce rate would skyrocket before the coming holiday season, Ubisoft has finalised Assassin's Creed (Xbox 360 AND PS3) for mass printing and Nov. 13th release.

Phew. I'm not sure exactly why, but I've had a bad feeling about Assassin's Creed getting delayed—not that it would have been such a travesty, honestly, with too many titles to keep up with as it is. I never in my wildest dreams would have thought about prioritising a game over Assassin's back when I saw it behind closed doors at E3 06. Then again, the prospect of savoring all this AAA goodness instead of just devouring it in one ginormous bite is enticing enough to warrant some modicum of restraint.

