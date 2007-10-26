The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Assassin's Creed Has Gone Gold

assassins_creed_large_12.jpgTo ensure that the divorce rate would skyrocket before the coming holiday season, Ubisoft has finalised Assassin's Creed (Xbox 360 AND PS3) for mass printing and Nov. 13th release.

Phew. I'm not sure exactly why, but I've had a bad feeling about Assassin's Creed getting delayed—not that it would have been such a travesty, honestly, with too many titles to keep up with as it is. I never in my wildest dreams would have thought about prioritising a game over Assassin's back when I saw it behind closed doors at E3 06. Then again, the prospect of savoring all this AAA goodness instead of just devouring it in one ginormous bite is enticing enough to warrant some modicum of restraint.

Jade's Ass. Has Gone Gold [IGN]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles