Assassin's Creed Has Gone Gold

To ensure that the divorce rate would skyrocket before the coming holiday season, Ubisoft has finalised Assassin's Creed (Xbox 360 AND PS3) for mass printing and Nov. 13th release.
Phew. I'm not sure exactly why, but I've had a bad feeling about Assassin's Creed getting delayed—not that it would have been such a travesty, honestly, with too many titles to keep up with as it is. I never in my wildest dreams would have thought about prioritising a game over Assassin's back when I saw it behind closed doors at E3 06. Then again, the prospect of savoring all this AAA goodness instead of just devouring it in one ginormous bite is enticing enough to warrant some modicum of restraint.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink