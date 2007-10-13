Assassin's Creed Having A Few Problems

Assassin's Creed's meant to be out in November. Supposedly. Our breath is baited, though, after seeing these comments from Ubisoft's Patrice Desilets:

Right now we have a big challenge on the 360 to make it fit on a DVD, to put five languages, to put all the data on eight gigs.

That's problem #1. The 360's DVD. Problem #2 concerns the PS3.

On the Blu-ray side we're really good, but then the memory is quite different. How we handle memory is really different between the two machines and we're struggling right now on the PS3.

Not what we want to hear, Patrice! He does qualify that by saying they've been getting help from both Microsoft and Sony in order to overcome their respective hurdles. And he's only said these are problems, not insurmountable problems. But still. A little disheartening hearing this kind of talk when the game's supposedly only a few weeks away.

