Assassin's Creed Score Is BAFTAstic

Ubisoft Montreal's Assassin's Creed is shipping in November for the Xbox 360 and PLAYSTATION 3, we all know that. What gamers might not know about the medieval adventure is that it will ship with music. True story. There's going to be music and, from what I understand, it will be featured throughout the game, not just a clever title jingle. That music—or "score" as we say in the biz—will be handled by British Academy Award winner Jesper Kyd, pictured above in the boiler room in which he keeps his prey.

Kyd has a slew of gaming soundtracks under his belt, including various Splinter Cell and Hitman jams. His musical contribution to Assassin's Creed has been described as "fused with both traditional medieval instruments and modern synth sounds" by producer Jade Raymond. She, by the way, has great taste in sneakers. Kyd describes his own work as having been taken "to the max." I deem this description totally badical.

More info after the jump, with a score provided by meUBISOFT ANNOUNCES ASSASSIN'S CREEDTM VIDEO GAME SCORE COMPOSED BY AWARD-WINNING JESPER KYD

London, United Kingdom - October 16, 2007 - Today Ubisoft, one of the world's largest video game publishers, announced the score for the highly anticipated Assassin's Creedâ„¢ video game is being composed by British Academy Award-winner Jesper Kyd. Players will become truly immersed into the mindset of Altair, the game's main character, and the rich environments of the game through Jesper's thematic score. The combination of epic orchestral compositions with acoustic, percussion and vocal performances delivers a deeply spiritual aesthetic with Hollywood flair. The rich and melodic palette, created exclusively for Assassin's Creed, will be discovered by players worldwide this November.

"We listened to many composers before finding the right person for Assassin's Creed. Jesper Kyd turned out to be the perfect match for the title because he is able to create epic historical pieces fused with both traditional medieval instruments and modern synth sounds," shared Jade Raymond, producer of Assassin's Creed. "For Assassin's Creed we wanted the score to capture the gruesome atmosphere of medieval warfare but also be edgy and contemporary. Jesper not only achieved this balance but also underlined the changes in gameplay and pacing in a way that immerses the player even further into the Assassin's Creed experience."

While the graphical beauty and detail of Assassin's Creed is quite evident visually, the music takes on the same level of precision and attention. Each setting within the game has its own theme and distinct musical identity, ranging from the tragedy-stricken city of Acre to the proud stoic stronghold of Damascus to the powerfully spiritual and multicultural capital of Jerusalem.

"I was inspired by the deep and engaging world of Assassin's Creed and working with the visionary team at Ubisoft Montreal was a fantastic experience," said Jesper Kyd. "It was truly refreshing to be given so much creative freedom for such a high-profile blockbuster title and I believe we took it to the max."

In such instances as the surreal and hypnotic compositions that accentuate the Assassin's approach to his target, Kyd instilled his immersive style and film scoring techniques in Altair's interior meditation and stealth modes, while also capturing the action, combat and escape sequences with measured tone that crescendos into a fast-paced fervor.

About Assassin's Creed The game is set in 1191 AD, when the Third Crusade was tearing the Holy Land apart. Shrouded in secrecy and feared for their ruthlessness, the Assassins intend to stop the hostilities by suppressing both sides of the conflict. Players will assume the role of the main character, Altair, and will have the power to throw their immediate environment into chaos and truly experience the art of a master assassin.

In 2006, Assassin's Creed received the Game Critics Award: Best of E3 2006 for "Best Action-Adventure Game" and swept the "Best PS3 Game" category across numerous video game websites.*

*1UP "Best PS3 Game," GameSpot "Best PLAYSTATION 3 Editors' Choice Winner," GameSpy "Best of E3 PS3 Game of the Show," Games Radar "Best of E3 PLAYSTATION 3," GameTrailers "Best of Show," IGN "Best PS3 Game of the Show"

