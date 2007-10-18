Assembling Rock Band Drums Is A Minor Pain

We're torn. It's great that the Rock Band drums disassemble. But all of that telescoping had us hoping for a simple one or two step manoeuvre to rock the peripheral from stored form to final form. Instead, we're left with a pile of parts, some agglomeration of rejected camping equipment. Though, to be fair, Totilo assembles the kit in less than a minute. Thoughts?
How To Assemble The "Rock Band" Drum Kit [MTV Multiplayer]
As a drummer who is intending on purchasing Rock Band I find it funny that you would consider this a somewhat complex process. Up until seeing this clip I was worried the Rock Band drums would be a little light weight but these look like they could take some serious punishment.