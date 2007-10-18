Assembling Rock Band Drums Is A Minor Pain

We're torn. It's great that the Rock Band drums disassemble. But all of that telescoping had us hoping for a simple one or two step manoeuvre to rock the peripheral from stored form to final form. Instead, we're left with a pile of parts, some agglomeration of rejected camping equipment. Though, to be fair, Totilo assembles the kit in less than a minute. Thoughts?

How To Assemble The "Rock Band" Drum Kit [MTV Multiplayer]