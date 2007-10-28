Atari 2600 Pitfall Commercial

It's been a while since I've posted one of these old commercials so I figured it was high time for a little retro gaming advertising goodness. For your consideration is this Atari 2600 Pifall commercial circa 1980 something. I guess they hadn't yet found the uber talent that is Jack Black to push their game so they decided to go with a bunch of crusty old British Explorer types and a completely bonkers American guy. Not quite the same somehow... except for the completely bonkers part. Interesting to note that they actually mention the name of the game's creator at the end as a selling point