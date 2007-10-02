Atari 2600 Turns 30

Happy birthday, Atari 2600! This month (ie October) the dusty old console turns 30, and is busy doing what everyone else does when they hit that age. Namely drinking itself into a stupor before sobbing gently into its pillow, asking questions of the cold, dark night - like why it can't find that special someone - before its friends all tell it to shut up, stop being so melodramatic and be thankful it was part of the real Atari, and not the shambling, rotting "Atari" of 2007. Happy 30th birthday, Atari 2600! [Engadget]