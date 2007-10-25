ATHF Game Better With Fellatio, Free Trips

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

athf3.jpgATHF co-creator Dave Willis sat down with FHM to talk about his upcoming PS2 title Aqua Teen Hunger Force Zombie Ninja Pro-Am. Aside from revelations that his game was best experienced "while being blown" (not news), he explained a development idea he wanted to include with the game that would have made it well worth the price of purchase:

We wanted the end of the game to basically have Shake hold up a cup from winning the 18 holes and then say, 'Fuck this. I was always meant to play quarterback.' Then the game goes Madden-style and Shake's playing quarterback, but he's so slow that he gets sacked constantly and there's really no way to avoid the rush of the oncoming defensive line.

Then uberfans would get a special reward:

But if you have enough patience to play and get sacked 429 times then on the 430th opportunity he would have a window to make a naked bootleg to the end zone and then you'd get an all-expenses-paid trip to Bermuda for two. But they told us we couldn't do that. So that sucks.

That does suck. Or it doesn't. You know, depending where we're going with this.

UDPATE: Apparently "being blown" can refer to other activities than purported, but we cannot confirm either interpretation at this time.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force Zombie Ninja Pro-Am doesn't have zombies or ninjas. What kind of game is it? [via destructoid]

