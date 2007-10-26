The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Atomic Live 07: The Overclocking

Against the back wall of the Badgery Pavilion sat a row of PC systems, their components bared to the ravages of the outside world. Their only goal in life: To hit ludicrous speeds at stupidly cold temperatures.

Arguably Australia's top overclocker, Kayl, was fighting the good fight against the laws of physics and electro-migration. His system was comprised of a GeForce 8800 GTS and an Intel Core 2 Quad QX6700.

Attached to the 8800 was a custom-made copper tube, which Kayl would, from time to time, top up with dry ice as it sublimed into overclocking hell. According to Kayl, the video card's GPU sat most of the time at -70 degrees Celsius. Tweaking the clocks, he managed to get the core speed to 780MHz and the memory to 1.92GHz - about 40% and 30% over stock, respectively.

As for the CPU, well... that's Kayl's speciality. Using his own, hand-made cascade cooling unit, he managed to get 4.76GHz out of the QX6700 at -100 degree Celsius, which equates to a 55% overclock. According to Kayl, 4.9GHz is possible on liquid nitrogen.

A few pictures of Kayl after the jump.al07_cascade.jpgThe frozen cascade unit in all its glory.

al07_kayl.jpgKayl adds another cup of dry ice (or Dice as it's known) to the video card's copper cooler.

