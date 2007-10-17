Auran Unleashes Fury

This morning marks the retail launch of Auran's long-awaited hack'n'slash MMO Fury. At the moment, the US and Australia are enjoying first dibs on the game, which was developed right here in Oz (well, Queensland to be specific).

I'm really hoping that Fury succeeds in making a dent in World of Warcraft's subscriber base, or even garnering its own fan base from the gaming community at large. With Pandemic being sold off to the money machine that is EA, and Irrational under the watchful eye of 2K Games, Auran is the last great Australian developer (and publisher!) still doing the independent thing.

If you haven't picked it up already, Fury is available right now for $89.95. Do the right thing and support the local industry! At the very least, give it a go.

Update: As many have pointed out, Auran isn't the only big independent left in Oz. Its joined by Creative Assembly and Krome (I'll add Team Bondi once it's made a game). I've been pretty ill the last few days, so that's my excuse.

Full release after the jump. You may notice that it only mentions the US. Never fear - a news post on the official website confirms the release in both territories.