The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Auran Unleashes Fury

FuryBox.jpgThis morning marks the retail launch of Auran's long-awaited hack'n'slash MMO Fury. At the moment, the US and Australia are enjoying first dibs on the game, which was developed right here in Oz (well, Queensland to be specific).

I'm really hoping that Fury succeeds in making a dent in World of Warcraft's subscriber base, or even garnering its own fan base from the gaming community at large. With Pandemic being sold off to the money machine that is EA, and Irrational under the watchful eye of 2K Games, Auran is the last great Australian developer (and publisher!) still doing the independent thing.

If you haven't picked it up already, Fury is available right now for $89.95. Do the right thing and support the local industry! At the very least, give it a go.

Update: As many have pointed out, Auran isn't the only big independent left in Oz. Its joined by Creative Assembly and Krome (I'll add Team Bondi once it's made a game). I've been pretty ill the last few days, so that's my excuse.

Full release after the jump. You may notice that it only mentions the US. Never fear - a news post on the official website confirms the release in both territories.

Cockpit, Austin, Texas â€“ October 16, 2007 â€“ Auran and Gamecock Media Group today announced that FURY has shipped to North American retailers. Combining the fast paced gameplay of a first-person shooter with in-depth role-playing game elements, FURY is a Player versus Player powerhouse that wants you to waste enemies, not time. Rated T for Teen, FURY is available now on PC for an MSRP of $49.99.

With the success of the recent open-Beta tournament, The FURY Challenge, there have been many changes and improvements to both the gameplay and look of FURY. The revamped character creation/customization brings new meaning to the phrase â€œpick up and play.â€ New players will be given increased flexibility when creating their avatar to get them into the fight harder and faster than ever before.

â€œFURY is pushing the boundaries of what people expect from an MOG,â€ said Harry Miller, â€™El Presidenteâ€™ of Gamecock Media Group, â€œPlayers have been looking for a game that embraces PvP for years and now thanks to Auran theyâ€™ll finally have it.â€

FURY is free to play right out of the box, which means all players from casual to hardcore can join the battle right from the start. An optional â€œImmortalâ€ subscription plan will also be available at $9.95/month, but all players will have unlimited access to the game. All abilities, weapons, armor and free content updates will be available no matter which subscription players choose. For more information please visit www.unleashthefury.com

About Auran Established in 1995, Auran is one of Australiaâ€™s largest and most respected game developers. Boasting an 80 strong international development team, Auran is currently working on three titles, the world leading Trainz Railroad Simulator, now in its 6th Edition with more than 1 million copies sold; BattleStar Gallactica for XBLA; and FURY, the innovative PvP MMO game that is set to revolutionize the world of competitive online gaming.

About Gamecock Media Group Based in Austin, Texas, Gamecock Media Group offers a welcome solution to the bloated and originality-starved video game industry. A well-funded, independent, artist-driven company, Gamecock favors the most innovative and original video game developers in the industry. Publishing games for all platforms, Gamecock offers its developers a high degree of participation, freedom and financial incentives, allowing them to perform and create to their utmost ability.

For more, please visit www.gamecockmedia.com

Contact John Kopp Sandbox Strategies 212-213-2451 [email protected] www.sandboxstrat.com

Comments

  • Jimmie Guest

    I'm picking up a copy this weekend :)

    But to be truthful I am just waiting for Warhammer Online :P

    0
  • Mitch @Midda

    Krome is still an independent Australian developer too...

    0
  • Logan Booker Guest

    @Midda: Very true. I don't think Krome self-publishes though.

    0
  • Mitch @Midda

    Nah, Krome doesn't publish its own games, but they're still an independent developer nonetheless.

    0
  • GMan Guest

    Neither does Auran for most of its stuff. Last time I checked, they used Gamecock as their publisher.

    0
  • GMan Guest

    Oh, and what about Creative Assembly? They're still independant aren't they? And Team Bondi?

    0
  • Gman Guest

    Auran doesn't self publish either, do they? Don't they use Gamecock?

    Oh, and I believe Creative Assembly are also still independant. And Team Bondi too.

    0
  • Logan Booker Guest

    /facepalm

    Yeap, you guys are totally right about Creative Assembly, Krome, etc. I'll update the story.

    Auran self-publishes most of their Australia-only titles (Trainz, for instance), if not all. Fury's the exception, as it's going out to the States and eventually the rest of the world.

    0
  • Anonymous Guest

    what about fuzzyeyes?

    sorry that was a joke

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles